Winslow had six points (3-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and five assists in Friday's loss to Denver.

Winslow scored less than 10 points for the third straight game, but the bigger news is that he's healthy and continues to play a fairly large role after missing significant time due to injury. Winslow has topped 20 minutes in all eight of his appearances, and he's averaging 10.2 points, 5.8 boards, 3.0 assists and 1.0 block over his last five contests. He's just 1-of-9 from three in that stretch, however.