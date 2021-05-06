Winslow (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 139-135 win over the Timberwolves.

Winslow appears to be on the outside looking in for a spot in head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation, as he hasn't played in any of the Grizzlies' last two games. Memphis was without Jaren Jackson (rest) for the front end of the back-to-back set Wednesday, but Brandon Clarke ended up picking most of the vacated minutes rather than Winslow. Since returning in mid-April from a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for 12 games, Winslow averaged 4.9 points on 33.3 percent shooting from the floor over an eight-game stretch before dropping out of the rotation.