Winslow (back) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Hawks.

The Grizzlies expect Winslow to return at some point this season, but the club hasn't offered a concrete target date for him to resume practicing since they acquired him from the Heat prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. With no word arriving that Winslow has resumed on-court work at this point, he can probably be ruled out for all four of the Grizzlies' games this week.