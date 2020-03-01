Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Facing uncertain return date
Winslow (back) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Hawks.
The Grizzlies expect Winslow to return at some point this season, but the club hasn't offered a concrete target date for him to resume practicing since they acquired him from the Heat prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. With no word arriving that Winslow has resumed on-court work at this point, he can probably be ruled out for all four of the Grizzlies' games this week.
