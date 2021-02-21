Winslow (hip) played 21 minutes and contributed nine points (3-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and one steal Saturday in the Grizzlies' 128-97 loss to the Suns.

Not only did Winslow make his season debut Saturday after a long recovery process from left hip displacement, but he also made his first appearance as a member of the Grizzlies after failing to suit up with the club last season following his February 2020 acquisition from the Heat. Head coach Taylor Jenkins didn't hesitate to hand Winslow a big role off the bench in his first game in more than 13 months, and the 24-year-old wasn't shy about putting up shots. Winslow's passing skills along with the value he provides defensively should give him a good chance at sticking in Jenkins' rotation, but he may struggle to see steady minutes when Memphis is at full strength. The Grizzlies rested Kyle Anderson and Grayson Allen on Saturday and were also without Dillon Brooks (thigh), Brandon Clarke (calf) and Jaren Jackson (knee). While Jackson should remain out through the All-Star break, the Grizzlies could have all of Anderson, Allen, Brooks and Clarke available for their next game Monday in Dallas.