Winslow (quadriceps) played 18 minutes off the bench Monday in the Grizzlies' 139-137 double-overtime loss to the Nuggets, finishing with six points (3-6 FG), one rebound and one assist.

After missing the past 12 games with the quad injury, Winslow didn't appear to face any limitations in his return, as his 18 minutes were just about in line with his season average (20.9 per game). Winslow can't necessarily count on retaining a regular spot in head coach Taylor Jenkins' rotation much longer, however. The Grizzlies were without Jonas Valanciunas (concussion), Dillon Brooks (thigh) and Jaren Jackson (knee) on Monday, and with all three expected to return to action in the next few days, Winslow could be one of several players who ends up losing minutes.