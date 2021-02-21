Winslow (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It's been 13 months since Winslow's last game. He's been out due to a hip injury he suffered shortly before the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies will likely ease Winslow back into game action, so we shouldn't be surprised if he sees limited minutes Saturday. Moving forward, he figures to be a key piece of Memphis' rebuild. For his career, the 24-year-old has averaged 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 28.4 minutes across 241 appearances (105 starts).