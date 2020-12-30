Winslow (hip) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

Updates on Winslow have been scarce since the Grizzlies announced prior to training camp that the sixth-year forward wouldn't be ready for the start of the regular season while he continues to recover from a displaced left hip. Though Winslow didn't require surgery to address the injury he suffered in a practice leading up to the 2019-20 season restart this summer, the 24-year-old looks like he'll need some extended time off before gaining clearance for game action. Winslow is without a clear timetable to make his 2020-21 debut.