Winslow (hip) has been doing more on-court work but has no timetable for a return, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Winslow has yet to play this season due to a hip injury he suffered in July and his return does not appear imminent. Coach Taylor Jenkins said Winslow is participating in practice "here and there" but that he doesn't have a defined timetable to return. His eventual return could cut into the role of Kyle Anderson.