site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: grizzlies-justise-winslow-out-again-tuesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Out again Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 5, 2021
at
5:19 pm ET 1 min read
Winslow (quad) will not play Tuesday at Miami.
Winslow will miss a fifth straight game as he continues to deal with soreness in his right quad. The
Grizzlies also play Wednesday night at Atlanta, so there's a good chance Winslow will remain out for that contest. More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read