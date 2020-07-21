Winslow suffered a hip injury during practice Monday and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

This is a disappointing setback for Winslow, who was expected to make his Grizzlies debut after battling a back injury for much of the season. The former lottery pick was limited to just 11 games prior to the shutdown, and this latest injury adds to what's becoming an increasingly concerning list of ailments. After appearing in 78 games as a rookie, Winslow played in just 18 games in 2016-17 before missing 14 games in 2017-18 and 16 games in 2018-19. The Grizzlies are yet to clarify the nature of the injury or provide a timetable, but the hope is that Winslow, who was acquired as part of the Andre Iguodala trade, will be ready to go for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.