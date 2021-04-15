site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Out Friday
Winslow (quadriceps) is out Friday against the Bulls.
Winslow will miss an 11th straight game due to right quad soreness. His next chance to play is Saturday against the Bucks.
