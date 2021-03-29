Winslow (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Rockets, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Winslow was considered a game-time decision and ultimately did not get the green light. His next chance to play will be Wednesday versus the Jazz. He has averaged 5.7 pointss, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals across 20.5 minutes in 10 games since the All-Star break.