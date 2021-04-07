site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: grizzlies-justise-winslow-out-vs-hawks | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Out vs. Hawks
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Winslow (quadriceps) is out Wednesday against the Hawks.
Winslow will be sidelined for a sixth straight game as he recovers from right quad soreness. His next chance to play is Friday against the Knicks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read