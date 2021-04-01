Winslow (quadriceps) will sit out Friday against the Timberwolves, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Winslow will be sidelined for a third straight game as he recovers from right quad soreness. Grayson Allen (hip) is questionable. If both players are sidelined again like they were Wednesday, Desmond Bane and Killian Tillie would be in line for more minutes.