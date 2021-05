Winslow delivered 25 points (9-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in Friday's win over the Kings.

Winslow had only played 19 minutes combined across two appearances this month, but he broke out in a big way here -- he notched season-high numbers in points and rebounds while attempting a season-high 19 shots. Winslow is only averaging 6.4 points since the beginning of April, though, so this 25-point output is not likely to happen again any time soon.