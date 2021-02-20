Winslow (hip) is questionable for Saturday's game against Phoenix.
Winslow is on the brink of returning to action soon, and this may ultimately be the game he makes his season debut. The forward is officially questionable for Saturday's matchup as Winslow continues to work his way back from a hip injury.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Aiming to return in February•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: No timetable for return•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Missing another game•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Won't be ready for opener•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Does not need surgery•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Out for remainder of season•