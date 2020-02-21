Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Remains out Friday
Winslow (back) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers.
The 23-year-old missed the front end of the back-to-back set Thursday in Sacramento, so it's not a major surprise to see him sidelined in Los Angeles. Winslow has played in only one game since early December due to the ongoing back issues.
