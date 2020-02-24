Winslow (back) remains out indefinitely as the Grizzlies enter a four-game week, which begins with a matchup against the Clippers on Monday.

The Grizzlies have remained mum on Winslow's progress since they acquired him from the Heat at the deadline. The Duke product hasn't played in nearly two full months, and he's appeared in only one game since Dec. 4. Memphis hasn't given anything in the way of a timetable, but Winslow will carry the usual "out" designation into Monday's contest, and there hasn't been any indication that he's close to returning to game action.