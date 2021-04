Winslow (quad) will miss another game Monday against the Bulls.

A sore quad will keep Winslow out of a ninth straight game, but the Grizzlies aren't expecting him to miss much time beyond Monday. According to Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal, head coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday that Winslow will likely be ready to play by the end of the week. Prior to going down with the injury, Winslow had averaged 20.5 minutes off the bench over his last 10 appearances.