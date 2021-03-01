Winslow had 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Sunday's win over Houston.

Playing in his fourth game of the season, Winslow had easily his best fantasy performance in quite some time, hitting eight of his 12 field goals and adding a pair of blocks in 21 minutes. Winslow has played at least 20 minutes in each of his appearances thus far, but it remains to be seen where he'll fit into the regular rotation over the next few months. Regardless, it's encouraging to see Winslow playing well after missing the bulk of the last two seasons due to injury.