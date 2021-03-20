Winslow posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt) in Friday night's loss to the Warriors.

Winslow had a nice run of production leading up to the All-Star break, but he's taken a step back of late, totaling just 10 points and three rebounds over his last two games (35 total minutes). The former lottery pick is holding down a consistent role off the bench, but he's yet to prove himself worthy of fantasy consideration in most formats.