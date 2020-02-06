Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Sent to Memphis
Winslow (back) is part of a package going from the Heat to the Grizzlies on Wednesday in exchange for Andre Iguodala, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Specifics regarding the deal are not yet known, though it sounds like Winslow will be one of multiple pieces headed to Memphis. While a back injury has kept Winslow sidelined for most of the season, he was effective across 66 games for the Heat last year, posting averages of 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.7 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...