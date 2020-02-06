Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Sent to Memphis

Winslow (back) is part of a package going from the Heat to the Grizzlies on Wednesday in exchange for Andre Iguodala, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Specifics regarding the deal are not yet known, though it sounds like Winslow will be one of multiple pieces headed to Memphis. While a back injury has kept Winslow sidelined for most of the season, he was effective across 66 games for the Heat last year, posting averages of 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.7 minutes.