Winslow (back) is expected to be available to make his Grizzlies debut whenever the NBA season resumes, Omari Sankofa II of The Athletic reports. "I felt great," Winslow said after going through a five-on-five practice March 11, the Grizzlies' final session before the NBA went on hiatus. "It felt great while I'm playing and great on the recovery side."

Coach Taylor Jenkins was similarly positive about how Winslow looked during that session, indicating the trade-deadline pickup likely would have been cleared to play had the Grizzlies' game against the Trail Blazers a day later not been postponed. The extended break should only help Winslow put his lingering back injury in the rear-view mirror, though it's unclear exactly what his role will look like right away when the season resumes. Teammate Dillon Brooks hinted that the Grizzlies will likely insert Winslow into the starting five, with the 24-year-old presumably replacing Kyle Anderson and slotting into a wing spot alongside Brooks and point guard Ja Morant in that lineup arrangement. Before being traded from Miami, Winslow averaged 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32.0 minutes per game, but he shot just 38.8 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from distance.