Winslow scored eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and added four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in a 132-126 victory over the Celtics on Monday.

Winslow provided a solid two-way performance in Memphis' overtime victory. The forward is usually able to pick up a handful of each counting stat but had failed to record an assist in three straight games prior to Monday's contest. The Grizzlies played extremely well with the veteran on the floor, as Winslow finished with a team-high plus-11 across his 21 minutes of action.