Winslow (back) will be assigned to the Hustle in order to take part in the teams' Monday practice and will be immediately recalled.

Although he remains without a concrete timetable for a return, Winslow's inclusion in the Hustle's practice is a signal that he's making steps in his recovery from a back injury that's sidelined him for much of the season. Look for additional updates to come out once as he hits various benchmarks while ramping up his activities in practice.

