Winslow (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Utah.
The 25-year-old will be sidelined for the second consecutive game due to a sore right quadriceps. Winslow's next chance to play will come Friday against the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Dealing with sore quad•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Won't rest back-to-backs•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Solid in overtime win•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Scores quiet five points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Won't play Monday•