Winslow (hip) will not be ready when the regular season begins, Mark Giannotto of the Memphis News reports.

With about a month until the regular season begins, Winslow is still working back from the hip injury that he suffered back in mid-July. The former lottery pick did not undergo surgery, but the team will be cautious with Winslow's recovery considering his history of injuries to begin his career. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Grizzlies executive Zach Kleiman did not provide a timetable, but he noted that Winslow "should be ready early in the season".