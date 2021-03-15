Winslow is unavailable for Monday's game against the Suns due to left hip injury management.
The 24-year-old is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 22.3 minutes over the past six games since he last rested Feb. 26. Winslow should return to a similar role when back on the court Wednesday versus Miami.
