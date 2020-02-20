Grizzlies' Justise Winslow: Won't play Thursday
Winslow (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Sacramento.
Winslow won't retake the court coming out of the All-Star break, which will mark his 17th consecutive absence due to the back injury. The Grizzlies will face the Lakers on Friday, but there's been no indication he's expected to be available.
