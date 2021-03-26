Winslow will be available Friday and Saturday against the Jazz and won't rest back-to-backs going forward, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Winslow missed the start of the season due to a hip issue and had his workload monitored over the past month. However, he should be available without restrictions going forward. Winslow has averaged 6.2 points and 4.4 rebounds over 19.8 minutes per game across his past five appearances.