Memphis recalled Lopez from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.

Lopez has rejoined the parent club ahead of Wednesday's game against the Pacers following his short assignment to the G League affiliate. Lopez was inactive for a few days earlier in the season due to a knee bruise and has since logged seven minutes of play for the Grizzlies, racking up two points and two rebounds over that span. While his contribution could be useful in the Memphis rotation, he's likely to retain limited involvement off the bench for now.