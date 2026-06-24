Grizzlies' Karim Lopez: Heading to Memphis

The Pistons selected Lopez with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Grizzlies, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Grizzlies traded down from pick No. 16 to No. 17 before moving further back to No. 21, acquiring five second-round picks in the process. Lopez will now join third overall pick Cameron Boozer in Memphis. Lopez spent the last two years playing overseas for the New Zealand Breakers, averaging 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 25.6 minutes per showing last season. The 19-year-old became the first Mexican-born player selected in the first round and should have an opportunity to carve out a meaningful role in the Memphis rotation during his rookie season. He's a physical forward who brings solid size, athleticism and upside.