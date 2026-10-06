Lopez (hamstring) tallied two points (1-2 FG), one rebound, two steals and one block in eight minutes during Monday's 132-123 preseason win over Atlanta.

Lopez has managed to recover from a hamstring injury that plagued him during Summer League and came off the bench in the Grizzlies' preseason opener. The 19-year-old rookie is looking to carve out a role in the rotation in the frontcourt and will battle throughout the preseason with the likes of GG Jackson, Jaylen Wells and Cam Spencer for playing time.

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