Grizzlies' Kelly Oubre: Headed for Memphis

Oubre is expected to be traded from the Wizards to the Grizzlies as part of a three-team deal which would include Trevor Ariza to the Wizards, along with Austin Rivers, Wayne Selden and MarShon Brooks to the Suns, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Although the deal hasn't been finalized, all three teams have agreed to the trade in principle, per Wojnarowski. Oubre averaged 13.0 points along with 4.4 rebounds per contest (28 games) this season with Washington, and he'll take his talents to Memphis where his role has yet to be defined. The former first-round pick will be a restricted free agent following this season, so it's possible the Grizzlies will try to sign him to a long-term deal if he performs as expected throughout the rest of the 2018-2019 campaign.