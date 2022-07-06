Chandler and the Grizzlies agreed to terms Tuesday on a four-year, $7.1 million rookie contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The deal includes $4.94 million in guaranteed money.

Chandler's guaranteed salary will be the largest ever for an American second-round pick, and the fourth year of the deal is expected to be a team option according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.com. The No. 38 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game last season at Tennessee, and he'll look to earn a role in Memphis' rotation for 2022-23 behind Ja Morant and Tyus Jones.