The Grizzlies assigned Chandler to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.
The Grizzlies sent Chandler, Jake LaRavia, Xavier Tillman, Kenneth Lofton and Vince Williams to the G League Tuesday. All five players are expected to rejoin the NBA club Wednesday.
