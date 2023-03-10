The Grizzlies assigned Chandler to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Friday.

Chandler, Jake LaRavia (back) and Kenneth Lofton were all sent to the G League on Friday but will return to the NBA club ahead of Saturday's game against the Mavericks. Chandler has appeared in five of the Grizzlies past 11 contests, but he's played four or fewer minutes in each of those matchups.