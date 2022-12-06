The Grizzlies assigned Chandler to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.

Chandler set career highs in points (nine), assists (five) and minutes (26) during Monday's win over Miami, but he's been sent to the G League, along with Vince Williams and Kenneth Lofton, a day later. Chandler's appeared in only one game for the Hustle (Nov. 17 against Rio Grande) and totaled 14 points in 32 minutes.