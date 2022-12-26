Chandler (nose) is available for Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Warriors.
Chandler dealt with a nasal fracture ahead of Sunday's game, but he was listed as probable and will be able to play through the issue. Over his last three appearances with the Grizzlies, he's averaged just 1.3 points in 6.3 minutes per game.
