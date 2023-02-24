The Grizzlies assigned Chandler to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Friday.

Chandler, who's made just two NBA appearances since Jan. 16, and Vince Williams were both sent to the G League on Friday. Across 11 appearances with the Hustle, Chandler has averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 29.7 minutes per game.