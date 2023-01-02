Chandler was assigned to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Monday.
Chandler was recalled by the Grizzlies on Saturday, and he averaged 2.0 points in 7.5 minutes per game over two appearances during his stint with the parent club. He should have more chances to develop with the Hustle.
