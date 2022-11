Chandler finished Monday's 121-105 loss to the Jazz with three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), one rebound and three assists across 12 minutes.

Chandler has logged 12-plus minutes in back-to-back contests for Memphis, recording seven points and a plus-eight differential during his time on the floor. The rookie product from Tennessee gets his next opportunity Wednesday against Portland.