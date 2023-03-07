Chandler is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Lakers due to a non-COVID illness.
Chandler's late addition to the injury report is a bad sign of his availability Tuesday. However, the rookie guard hasn't played double-digit minutes since Jan. 9, so he is unlikely to affect Memphis' rotation in a significant way.
