Chandler was waived by Memphis on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Chandler's release comes as a surprise, considering he inked a three-year deal with the team last offseason and made 36 NBA appearances this season. The rookie guard should command significant interest on the open market.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Assigned to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Good to go Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Late addition to injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Recalled to NBA•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Back to G League•