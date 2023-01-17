The Grizzlies assigned Chandler to the G League's Memphis Hustle on Tuesday.
Chandler is likely to play Tuesday in the Hustle's matchup with the Santa Cruz Warriors before rejoining the NBA team ahead of Wednesday's home game against the Cavaliers. Since Chandler is a fringe member of the Grizzlies rotation, the brief assignment with the G League will give him an opportunity to pick up some extended run.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Sent back to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Returns to NBA•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Back with Hustle•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Recalled to Grizzies•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Sent to G League•
-
Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler: Available against Warriors•