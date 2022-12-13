Chandler accumulated eight points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 128-103 win over Atlanta.

Chandler had a strong night from the field in limited attempts and also set new top marks in rebounds and assists. The Tennessee product has yet to see consistent playing time this season due to his current role in the rotation behind Ja Morant (thigh), Tyus Jones and John Konchar, but it was nice to see a flash of strong play from the young guard.