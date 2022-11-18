The Grizzlies recalled Chandler from the Memphis Hustle on Friday.
Chandler will be available for Friday's game versus the Thunder. Chandler is averaging 2.3 points, 2.0. assists and 1.0 rebounds in 9.7 minutes across six games for the Grizzlies this season.
