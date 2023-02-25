The Grizzlies recalled Chandler from the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Saturday.
Chandler is averaging 2.5 points, 1.9 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 9.2 minutes across 24 games this season. He is unlikely to significantly impact the Grizzlies' rotation.
