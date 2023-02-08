The Grizzlies recalled Chandler from the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Wednesday.
Chandler hasn't played for the Grizzlies since Jan. 23, when he played five minutes. He is unlikely to impact the rotation much if he remains in the NBA.
