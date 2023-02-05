The Grizzlies recalled Chandler to the NBA club from the G League's Memphis Hustle on Sunday.

Chandler, Jake LaRavia, Vince Williams and Kenneth Lofton were all elevated and will be available for Sunday's matchup against the Raptors. Chandler has made 23 NBA appearances this season and is averaging 2.6 points, 2.0 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game.